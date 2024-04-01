Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $504.60 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

