Redwood Investments LLC Sells 14,847 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $91.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.