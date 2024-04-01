Redwood Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,815,000 after buying an additional 385,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,969,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $270.80 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

