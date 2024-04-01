Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 13.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter worth $351,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Stock Up 0.0 %

RM stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.47. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a current ratio of 41.17.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $141.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 475,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,151.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RM. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, engages in the provision of various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans secured by non-essential household goods and/or vehicles; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

