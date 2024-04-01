Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 3,337 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

