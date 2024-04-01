Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $524,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

