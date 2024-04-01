Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,895 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in APA were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in APA by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.27.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

