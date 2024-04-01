Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 114.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ChampionX by 928.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHX

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $35.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.43. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.