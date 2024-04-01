Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $903.56 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.20 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $778.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.