Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 105,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $44.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1936 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

