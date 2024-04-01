Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

