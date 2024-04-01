Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,755 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.5% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $32,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $80.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

