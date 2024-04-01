SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Organon & Co.
In other news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Organon & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
