SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGN

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.