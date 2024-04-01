SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Albemarle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,802,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $131.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

