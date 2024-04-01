SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $131.06. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

