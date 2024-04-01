SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in GSK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in GSK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in GSK by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

