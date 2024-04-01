ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Decreased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $762.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $770.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.46. The company has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

