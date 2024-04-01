SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 217 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $525.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $507.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $400.45 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

