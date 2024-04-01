Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Grows By 28.1%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of UAE stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 206,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

