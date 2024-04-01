Short Interest in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Increases By 23.4%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TC Bancshares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter worth $925,000. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

TC Bancshares stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.17 and a beta of 0.05.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

