Short Interest in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Rises By 21.9%

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRMK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Trustmark Trading Up 0.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.