SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,518 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 739,896 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 367,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

