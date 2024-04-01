SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 153,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,232,000 after buying an additional 48,496 shares in the last quarter.

QEFA opened at $76.09 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $76.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

