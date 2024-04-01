SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,283,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 237,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,235,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.