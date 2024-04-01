State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 12,435 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 817.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $390.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.