State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 7,554 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DV. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 67.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

DV opened at $35.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $177,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,480 shares of company stock worth $2,086,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

