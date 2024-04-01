State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 68,105 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

