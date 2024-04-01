State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,446,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

PLTR stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 255.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

