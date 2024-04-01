State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $113.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $113.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

