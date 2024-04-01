State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $32.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

