State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,105 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,484 shares of company stock valued at $126,630,341. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $272.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

