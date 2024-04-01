State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,525 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

