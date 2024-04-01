State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MSCI alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $560.45 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.