State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,022 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $45,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

