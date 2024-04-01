Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $381.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company's revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

