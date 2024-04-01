Strong Tower Advisory Services Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.2% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $903.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $262.20 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

