Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,559,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $177.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.41. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $177.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

