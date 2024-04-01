Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW) Short Interest Update

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAAW opened at $0.06 on Monday. Target Global Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.