The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
