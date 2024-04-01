The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,318 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSP stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $333.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $615.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

