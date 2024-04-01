The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.10.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $417.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

