The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.76.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $383.60 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.33. The company has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

