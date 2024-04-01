The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Increased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Southern alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Southern

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $71.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.