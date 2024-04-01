Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Stake Cut by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBLD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,174,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 172,030 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 666,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115,220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 42.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 521,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 155,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $16.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

