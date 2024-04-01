Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THCP opened at $10.30 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 13.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.