TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,306,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 90 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,231.60 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $714.98 and a 52-week high of $1,238.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,158.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,009.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

