TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Update

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 29th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TriMas by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 52.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.73 on Monday. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.44 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

