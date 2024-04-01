True Link Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BNDX opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0913 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

