True Link Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
