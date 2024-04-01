True Link Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.