True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

